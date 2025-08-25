Syrian president signals progress on possible security deal with Israel

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sunday signaled progress on a possible security deal with Israel in a meeting with an Arab media delegation, local media reported.

In comments carried by Syria TV, al-Sharaa said there are "advanced discussions on a possible security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv," noting that "any understanding will be based on the 1974 truce line."

He added that he would not hesitate to take "any agreement or decision that serves Syria's and the region's interests."

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held talks with an Israeli delegation in Paris on de-escalation, noninterference in Syrian affairs and reaching understandings to support regional stability, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

It reported that the discussions also addressed "monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda province in southern Syria and reactivating the 1974 agreement."

According to the news agency, the talks are US-mediated and part of diplomatic efforts "to bolster security and stability in Syria and preserve its unity and territorial integrity."

The 1974 Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, following the October 1973 war, is aimed at separating the warring forces and ending direct clashes between the two sides.

The agreement established arrangements to pull back troops and set two main lines, known as the Alpha and Bravo lines, separating Syrian and Israeli military positions.

A buffer zone was created between the two lines under the supervision of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).





