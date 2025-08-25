'Killing of journalists in Gaza should shock world, not into stunned silence,' says UN Human Rights Office

The UN Human Rights Office said on Monday that "the killing of journalists in Gaza should shock the world" and lead to demands for justice rather than silence.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the office, told Anadolu in a written statement that the deaths of reporters in the enclave highlight the urgent need for accountability.

"The killing of journalists in Gaza should shock the world-not into stunned silence-but into action, demanding accountability and justice. In a situation of war and famine, international journalists continue to be denied entry by Israeli authorities," Shamdasani said.

"And at least 247 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023. These journalists are the eyes and ears of the international community, and they must be protected. Their killings, and those of countless other civilians, must be independently, promptly investigated and justice must follow," she added.

"Journalists are not a target. Hospitals are not a target," she further added.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the death toll at Nasser Medical Complex rose from eight to 20, after 12 more victims were killed.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source cited by Anadolu confirmed the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also confirmed to Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that a fire engine driver was killed during the strike and that seven others from his team were injured while attempting to rescue victims and recover bodies.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that it "regrets any harm to uninvolved (civilians) and in no way directs strikes at journalists."

A military statement said that Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered "an initial inquiry as soon as possible" into the strike.

The new deaths brought the number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 245, according to Gaza's Government Media Office.

The deadly attack on Palestinian journalists drew a wave of condemnation from media organizations.

The Associated Press confirmed that Abu Dagga, 33, a freelance journalist who had been reporting for AP since the start of the Gaza war, was among those killed.

Abu Dagga had covered the humanitarian crisis at Nasser Hospital, reporting on doctors struggling to save children suffering from severe malnutrition despite having no prior health conditions, it said.

The London-based Independent Arabia also mourned Abu Dagga, calling her "an example of courage and dedication in conveying the truth."

Reuters also confirmed that two of its contractors were targeted in the Israeli strike: cameraman al-Masri, who was killed in the attack, and photographer Hatem Khaled, who was wounded.