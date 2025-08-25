Another Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza, death toll rises to 246

Another Palestinian journalist was killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza on Monday, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 246, local authorities said on Monday.

Hassan Douhan, a journalist for Palestinian daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, lost his life in an Israeli attack in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Gaza's Government Media Office said in a statement.

The media office said the new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023 to 246.

Earlier on Monday, an Israeli strike hit the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists.

The office condemned "Israel's systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza" and called on human rights and media institutions to "condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists."

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.