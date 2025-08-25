14 Palestinians, including children, killed in fresh Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others wounded Monday in fresh Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

Israeli forces shelled tents sheltering displaced families, homes and civilians, and opened fire at people waiting for aid.

In northern Gaza, an airstrike killed a father and his three children and left others missing when it hit an inhabited home near al-Karama Hospital northwest of Gaza City.

A girl was killed and several others wounded in artillery fire on homes near a bakery in northern Gaza City.

Injuries were reported when a tent sheltering displaced people was struck in Gaza City's western al-Rimal neighborhood.

Israeli forces also detonated buildings using explosive-laden robots in Gaza City's al-Zarqa area, the southern al-Zaytoun district and Jabalia al-Nazla in the north, while simultaneously pounding Jabalia's al-Nazla roundabout, its cemetery and the al-Ghubari area with heavy artillery.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians, including a girl, were killed and others injured when an Israeli strike hit a group securing humanitarian aid near the Kissufim crossing east of the central governorate.

Israeli gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded six others waiting for US aid near a distribution point on Salah al-Din Street south of Wadi Gaza in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, a woman was killed and seven others wounded when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a building inside Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Israel has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





