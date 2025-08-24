Israel’s denial of Gaza famine ‘most obscene expression of dehumanization:’ UNRWA chief

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Sunday called Israel's denial of famine in the war-torn Gaza Strip "the most obscene expression of dehumanization."

"Famine is the last calamity hitting the people of Gaza. Hell in all shapes," Philippe Lazzarini said on the US social media company X.

"Denial is the most obscene expression of dehumanization," he added.

On Friday, the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed that famine has taken hold in northern Gaza and is expected to spread further south by the end of September.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, called the IPC report "an outright lie," and "a modern blood libel."

Lazzarini called on the Israeli government to "stop promoting a different narrative, to let humanitarian organisations provide assistance without restrictions and allow international journalists to report independently from Gaza."

"Every hour counts," he said, calling for lifting the Israeli siege and reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid despite stockpiled aid trucks at the border. Only extremely limited quantities have been allowed in, insufficient to meet the minimum needs of the territory's 2.4 million population.

Israel has killed over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.