Egypt’s defense minister calls for maintaining ‘high combat preparedness’ amid regional tension

Egypt's defense minister on Sunday underlined the importance of maintaining high combat preparedness amid escalating developments in the region.

"Maintaining high combat preparedness to face all challenges is the true guarantee of the nation's security and stability, amid the rapidly evolving events in the region," Abdel-Maguid Saqr said during a meeting with troops of the Western Military Region in western Egypt.

He called for enhancing awareness among soldiers about regional developments and their implications.

The defense minister said his visit aims to engage with army personnel to ensure their operational preparedness.

The visit comes amid Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City, as part of a broader strategy to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip. Gaza shares border with the Sinai Peninsula in northeastern Egypt.

Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





