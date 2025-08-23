Scholars at Gaza conference in Istanbul stress urgent aid obligation

Prominent Muslim scholars on Saturday underscored the urgent obligation to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza, as the second day of an international conference continued on Democracy and Freedom Island in Istanbul.

The gathering, titled "Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza," is organized by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye. It has brought together more than 150 scholars from over 50 countries to discuss Israel's war on Gaza and the wider Islamic world's response.

The day began with a protocol session featuring speeches from senior figures, including IUMS President Sheikh Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi, Ali Erbas, head of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), and IUMS Secretary-General Sheikh Ali Muhammad al-Sallabi.

Sheikh Abdul Wahab Aykinci, the President of the Ummat Association, opened the session on behalf of the organizing committee, while guest speeches were delivered by Iraqi and Turkish scholars, including Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Al-Taha of the Iraqi Fiqh Council and Professor Nasrullah Hacımuftuoglu, president of the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye.

The first workshop centered on "the obligation of aid to Gaza," where delegation heads presented recommendations.

Later in the day, the program will feature a press briefing on the latest developments in Gaza, guest addresses, and will conclude with a public statement and protest in solidarity with Palestinians.

The eight-day event, which began Friday with prayers at Istanbul's Eyup Sultan Mosque, will continue through Aug. 29.

It is scheduled to close at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque with the issuance of the "Istanbul Declaration," a document that organizers say will outline "concrete steps for political, humanitarian and legal action" in support of the Palestinian cause.





