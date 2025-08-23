Pakistan dispatches 19th relief consignment for Gaza

A Palestinian girl eats cooked rice with her fingers after receiving it from a charity kitchen in Gaza City on August 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan on Saturday dispatched its 19th consignment of relief goods for war-torn Gaza, where famine has been confirmed due to Israel's policies.

The 100-ton consignment, which includes flour, ready-to-eat meals, cooking oil, jam, and fruit cocktails, was dispatched through a chartered plane from Lahore airport to Gaza via Al Arish, Egypt, the National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

The goods have been sent with coordination of Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the country's largest charities that has been involved in relief activities in Gaza and Egypt in collaboration with Turkish and Egyptian NGOs.

Israel suspended all aid to Gaza and unilaterally ended the ceasefire in March, worsening the already desperate situation in the enclave. It has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians there since October 2023, rendering it uninhabitable.