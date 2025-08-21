Israel’s Netanyahu orders ‘shortened timeline’ for occupation of Gaza City

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that he ordered the accelerated occupation of Gaza City, ignoring mediators who have been waiting for more than 48 hours for Tel Aviv's response to a ceasefire proposal.

In a post on the US social media company X, Netanyahu's office said that ahead of approving plans to occupy Gaza City, he "had directed that the timetables for seizing control of the last terrorist strongholds and the defeat of (the Palestinian group) Hamas be shortened."

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli army began sending out call-up orders to 60,000 reservists after Defense Minister Israel Katz approved plans to occupy Gaza City under Operation Gideon's Chariots 2.

On May 16, the army launched an operation against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip under the name Gideon's Chariots.

Former Israeli politicians and military officials have acknowledged that the operation failed to achieve its main objectives of defeating Hamas and releasing all the hostages.

The army nevertheless claimed that it had gained control of 75% of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that the Israeli Security Cabinet will meet Thursday to approve the army's plans to occupy Gaza City.

"Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes talks continue regarding a hostage deal (for the Israelis held in Gaza). Netanyahu is less inclined toward a partial deal, which Hamas had agreed to, but he has not completely closed the door on it," it added.

"From Netanyahu's perspective, the occupation of Gaza City could serve as major leverage to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a comprehensive deal on Israel's terms: disarmament of Hamas, exile of its leaders, and exclusion of the movement from any future governance."

According to Israel's Channel 14, the army is already operating on the outskirts of Gaza City in the Zeitoun neighborhood and since Tuesday evening also in Jabalia in northern Gaza as part of preparatory operations before a major offensive.

The channel added that the army will redeploy the 98th Division back to the Gaza Strip, operating a total of five divisions under Gideon's Chariots 2.

It noted that Thursday's Security Cabinet meeting will decide whether to pursue a hostage deal or launch a full-scale military operation to occupy Gaza City.

Netanyahu's statements and the army's preparations for Gaza City come as mediators Egypt, Qatar and the US continue efforts to broker a ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza following Israel's receipt of a new proposal accepted by Hamas on Monday.

The proposal, awaiting Israel's response for more than 48 hours, includes a pathway to a comprehensive agreement to end the war, preceded by a 60-day cessation of hostilities during which a number of prisoners would be exchanged and Israeli forces would redeploy within the Gaza Strip alongside increased humanitarian aid.

However, Netanyahu said Tuesday that "Israel's policy has not changed; it demands the release of all 50 abductees."

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





