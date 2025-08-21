US, Canada discuss Haiti, Gaza, Ukraine in Washington talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Thursday in Washington to discuss a range of global and regional challenges, said the State Department.

A statement by spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the two officials discussed joint efforts to support Haiti's security and efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

They also addressed peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as mechanisms to bolster the hemisphere's response to what the US described as China's "coercive activity," he added.





