US, Canada discuss Haiti, Gaza, Ukraine in Washington talks

US, Canada discuss Haiti, Gaza, Ukraine in Washington talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met in Washington to coordinate on Haiti’s security, a Gaza ceasefire, Ukraine peace talks, and countering China’s “coercive activity,” the State Department said.

Published August 21,2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Thursday in Washington to discuss a range of global and regional challenges, said the State Department.

A statement by spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the two officials discussed joint efforts to support Haiti's security and efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

They also addressed peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as mechanisms to bolster the hemisphere's response to what the US described as China's "coercive activity," he added.