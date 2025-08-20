Iranian president arrives in Belarus to boost bilateral ties

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Minsk, Belarus, on an official visit on Tuesday, the press service of the Belarusian president said.

Pezeshkian's aircraft landed at the Minsk National Airport, where he was greeted by Belarusian Industry Minister Andrey Kuznetsov, and other officials.

Pezeshkian will meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday at the Independence Palace to discuss cooperation between Belarus and Iran in all areas, including security and coordination at international platforms. They are also scheduled to sign bilateral documents aimed at expanding the partnership between the two countries.