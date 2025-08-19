Palestinian president forms committee to draft interim constitution ahead of elections

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday issued a decree forming a committee to draft an interim constitution aimed at transitioning from the Palestinian Authority to a full state.

The move is part of preparations for upcoming general elections and ahead of an international peace conference scheduled for September.

The decree establishes the committee as a legal reference for drafting the interim constitution in line with the 1988 Declaration of Independence, international law, UN resolutions, human rights conventions, and related treaties, the official news agency Wafa said.

Abbas also appointed the committee's 17 members, led by Palestinian legal adviser Mohammad al-Haj Qassem. The panel includes political, social, and legal experts, with attention to civil society and gender representation.

Technical subcommittees will be formed to focus on specialized areas, and an online platform will be created to gather public feedback.

"The interim constitution will lay the foundations for a democratic governance system based on the rule of law, separation of powers, protection of public rights and freedoms, and peaceful transfer of power," Wafa said.

The decree comes amid ongoing international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, following two years of a brutal Israeli war.

The UN General Assembly is expected to convene in September, with several countries, including France, the UK, Australia and Canada, signaling plans to recognize a Palestinian state during the session. France and 14 other Western nations have issued a joint call to recognize Palestine and ensure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Currently, the Palestinian Authority is governed by the Basic Law, which stipulates a democratic, multiparty system. Article 115 allows the Basic Law to remain in effect during the transitional period until a new constitution is enacted.