Indonesia airdrops 2nd batch of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Indonesia on Tuesday said a second batch of humanitarian aid was airdropped into Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 people since October 2023 and extreme food shortages have to led to starvation deaths.

The Indonesian people's assistance has "once again been airdropped in the Gaza Strip," National Alms Agency (Baznas) Head Noor Achmad said in Jakarta on Tuesday, according to the state news agency Antara.

Achmad described the humanitarian mission as a demonstration of Indonesians' steadfast solidarity and support for Palestine's fight for independence.

Baznas Director of Distribution Ahmad Fikri said all of the aid sent were gathered from public donations.

"We hope this assistance will not only provide concrete benefits but also boost the morale of the Palestinian people to continue their struggle for independence," he added.

The first round of the aid was airdropped into the enclave on Indonesia's 80th anniversary on Sunday and included 80 tons of logistics comprising food, medicines, and clothing.

The two aid drops are a part of Indonesia's plan to provide Gaza with 800 tons of humanitarian aid.





