Heavy floods in southern Yemen cause injuries, major damage

Heavy rains triggered floods in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Tuesday, injuring several people and causing significant property damage, witnesses and officials said.

The torrential rains swept through multiple neighborhoods, submerging homes and shops and halting traffic, particularly in the al-Mualla district, residents told Anadolu.

They said several people were injured, though no official casualty toll has been released.

Aden Governor Ahmed Hamid Lamlas instructed local health authorities to provide full medical care to those hurt in the floods, the Ministry of Information said in a statement.

The ministry described the move as part of "an urgent humanitarian response to the damage caused by bad weather, which struck several districts of Aden and left people injured."

The government's meteorological center warned that rains were expected to continue in coming hours across parts of Yemen's eastern and southwestern coasts and along the Red Sea.

It urged residents to exercise caution, avoid flood-prone valleys and slippery dirt roads, and stay away from watercourses.

Yemen's 11-year war has severely weakened the country's infrastructure, amplifying the impact of seasonal floods on residents already struggling with fragile basic services.