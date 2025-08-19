Fresh Israeli bombardment kills 18 Palestinians in devastated Gaza

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in new Israeli strikes across war-torn Gaza Strip since Tuesday dawn, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

In Khan Younis, two Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced families near the University College.

Four more Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded following an Israeli bombardment of a displacement tent in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

In central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported receiving five bodies and multiple injured people after a strike on a displacement tent in the al-Bassa area.

Another five people were killed when Israeli forces targeted civilians near the Kissufim site southeast of Deir al-Balah, the hospital later said.

In Gaza City, two bodies and 53 wounded were brought to the Shifa Medical Complex after Israeli shelling hit crowds waiting for aid in the Zikim area northwest of Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the enclave.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





