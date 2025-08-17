Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians as illegal settlers escalate attacks in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up at least 19 Palestinians in military raids in the West Bank on Sunday, as illegal settlers escalated their attacks in the occupied territory.

According to the official news agency Wafa, six Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Nine more people were taken into Israeli custody in Bethlehem and Nablus, including six members of the same family, Wafa said.

The Israeli army also arrested two people in a raid in southern Hebron and two others in northern Ramallah.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 18,000 people have been detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles with rocks and damaged water pipes in Ramallah.

A group of illegal settlers also damaged Palestinian farmlands in Jericho in the latest assaults in the occupied West Bank.

Illegal settlers carried out 466 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank in July alone, resulting in the death of four people and the forced displacement of two Bedouin communities comprising 50 Palestinian families, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

At least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.