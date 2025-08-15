Israeli army expands Gaza offensive with ground push into Zeitoun neighborhood

An Israeli army infantry-fighting vehicle (IFV) leaves a cloud of dust as it moves at a position along Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on August 5, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Israeli forces have launched a new ground assault in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, in what officials describe as the opening phase of a broader assault to fully occupy the territory.

The Israeli army said Friday that units from the Nahal and 7th Armored Brigades, operating under the 99th Division, had begun "intensive activity" in Zeitoun earlier this week.

The announcement follows Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir's approval on Wednesday of the army's plan to occupy all remaining parts of Gaza, with Zeitoun as a key target.

The 99th Division previously led military operations in the central Netzarim Corridor and participated in attacks on northern towns, including Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and the encirclement of Beit Hanoun.

As in past assaults, the army claims that its forces are seeking to dismantle underground infrastructure and clear explosives.

Local reports, however, indicate a sweeping campaign of demolitions and firepower that has devastated the densely populated neighborhood. Sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces used explosive robots and belt-fed fire to raze residential buildings, triggering mass displacement.

Eyewitnesses reported overnight demolitions and artillery shelling in southern Zeitoun, alongside tank fire and drone activity. Airstrikes also targeted Gaza City's main Street 8 and the neighboring al-Sabra district, leaving widespread destruction.

Initial estimates suggest dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent days, including entire families buried beneath rubble without warning. Many victims are women and children.

The new assault appears to be part of what Israel has called the creation of "buffer zones," where large swaths of land inside Gaza are being cleared to prevent civilian return.

On Thursday, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the military plans to call up between 80,000 and 100,000 reservists for the full occupation of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.