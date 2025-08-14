Israel plans call-up of 100,000 soldiers for Gaza

The Israeli army plans to call up around 80,000-100,000 reservists for a possible Gaza City occupation, local media reported Thursday.

Last week, Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy Gaza City, drawing sharp international backlash from governments and human rights bodies.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the decision to issue thousands of call-up orders came after Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved "the main framework" for the Gaza City occupation plan.

Further discussions will be held in the upcoming days regarding the details and timetable of the operation, which is expected to last until the end of 2026, according to the daily.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,700 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





