4 people killed, 5 injured in explosion in Syria’s Idlib: Health Ministry

At least four people were killed and five others injured Thursday in an explosion in Syria's northwestern city of Idlib, the Health Ministry said.

Local media reported that the blast occurred at a weapons depot on the western outskirts of the city, with initial reports suggesting it was triggered by exploding munitions.

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, confirmed casualties and said its teams rushed to the scene, amid unconfirmed reports of people trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.

In a similar incident on July 24, seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a munitions depot exploded near the town of Maarat Misrin in Idlib. The Syrian Interior Ministry at the time announced the launch of an urgent investigation into the blast.





