7 Palestinians killed, dozens injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday as Israeli forces carried out multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip targeting civilians and aid seekers, according to medical sources.

Medical staff at al-Awda Hospital reported receiving the bodies of five people and 33 others wounded following an Israeli attack on a group of civilians north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Two more Palestinians were killed and another was injured when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds waiting near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

Local reports also confirmed Israeli artillery shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, coinciding with a drone strike near the al-Shaheed Mosque east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where more than 61,300 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





