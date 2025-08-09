Thousands rally in Istanbul to protest Gaza genocide and starvation

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Istanbul's Beyazit Square on Saturday evening following evening prayers to voice their opposition to Israel's ongoing genocide and starvation in Gaza. Thousands rallied chanting slogans like 'Free Palestine from river to sea' and 'Allahu Akbar,' calling for urgent international action to end the humanitarian crisis. The demonstration, which includes both non-governmental organizations and many members of the public, proceeded with a march toward the historic Hagia Sophia Mosque. Participants sought to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis and express solidarity with the people of Gaza amid escalating violence and severe shortages of food and medical supplies. Organizers called on the international community to take urgent action to end the suffering. Israel has faced mounting outrage for its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.