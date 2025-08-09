Trump taps Tammy Bruce for role of US deputy representative to UN

US President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Tammy Bruce for the role of the country's deputy representative to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," Trump wrote on social media.

He congratulated Bruce for "serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job" and said that she will "represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations."

Bruce, a former conservative radio host, author, and political commentator, had been State Department spokesperson since Trump returned to the presidency this January.





