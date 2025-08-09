Zelenskyy accuses Putin of trying to legalize occupation of Ukrainian territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday of wanting " territorial spoils " and legalizing the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for an end to his country's war with Russia and not just "a pause in the killings."

"There must be a just end to the war, and it is Russia that must end the war it started. There is only one actor opposing this -- Putin. His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price," he said in a video message on X.

Zelenskyy emphasized US President Donald Trump's ability to achieve a more permanent solution.

"The President of the United States has the levers and the determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump's proposals, starting back in February. Ceasefire, all formats have been supported," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Putin's desire for a pause in the fighting was due to his fear of sanctions and "for the legalization of the occupation of our land -- he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time."

He noted that "Putin was allowed to take Crimea," which he argued led to the occupation in Donetsk and Luhansk.

"We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture," said Zelenskyy.

His message comes as Trump is expected to meet Putin on Aug. 15 in the US state of Alaska to discuss a peace deal.





