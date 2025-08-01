Israel’s intervention in Syria ‘complicates matters’: US envoy

Israel's intervention in Syria "complicates matters" and does not help the country's stability, according to Tom Barrack, the US special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Ankara.

During a Thursday US State Department briefing on Syria, Barrack said that they do not share a "common understanding" with Israel on this issue.

The US wants Syria to achieve stability and is working closely with both the Syrian government and neighboring countries, particularly Türkiye, to this end, he said.

Asked if Israel's actions help the process in Syria, he indicated that such actions are not helpful, saying: "Does this complicate matters? Yes, it complicates matters."

Barrack added: "In my opinion, Israel is not aggressive, but (its actions) are not helpful. They are not helping because we do not have a common understanding (on Syria)."

He said that they understand that Israel doesn't want another threat between itself and Iran.

"Israel is very sensitive about its borders right now. Syria does not want war with Israel. In my personal opinion, Israel is not focused on Syria; they say they will expand the (Syrian) Golan Heights to the Iranian border," said Barrack.

"They want a clean zone between themselves and Iran, consisting of reliable partners. They want a view of Iran and say that no one will interfere with us from here to Iran."

- TÜRKİYE'S 'INCREDIBLE' COOPERATION ON SYRIA

In addition, Barrack stressed that Ankara is very helpful in ensuring security and administrative stability in Syria, saying: "Türkiye is cooperating incredibly well. The Syrian government is also cooperating incredibly well in accepting this help. However, the process is progressing slowly. Approximately 10 million Syrians (who left due to Assad and the long civil war) want to return."

He explained that a sort of "buffer zone" has been established between Türkiye and the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, which operates under the name SDF in Syria, and that a similar buffer zone has been established in the region where the Druze live.

