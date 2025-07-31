Palestinian killed by tear gas after West Bank settler attack

A Palestinian died from Israeli tear gas canisters on Thursday following a settler attack in the occupied West Bank, a local activist and witnesses said.

Illegal settlers raided the towns of Silwad, Rammun, and Abu Fallah, east of Ramallah, triggering clashes with local residents, witnesses said.

Ayed Ghafri, a local activist, said illegal settlers set ablaze 16 vehicles and painted Hebrew graffiti on the walls of houses during their attack.

Video footage showed settlers storming the towns and burning vehicles by pouring flammable materials on them.

A Palestinian resident breathed his last from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during the settler raid, witnesses said.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,009 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





