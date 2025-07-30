Palestinian detainee from Gaza dies in Israeli prison

A joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the PLO's Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said Abu Nasr was detained by the Israeli army in Gaza in November 2023.

The statement noted that the 60-year-old died in Israeli custody on January 21, 2025.

This raises the number of Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7, 2023, to 75 — including 46 from Gaza.

Since 1967, the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli custody is now reported to be 312. The statement also highlighted that detainees from Gaza are subjected to various forms of torture.

According to Palestinian human rights organizations and Israeli media, around 10,800 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, where they face hunger, torture, and medical neglect.

Detainees are reportedly exposed to torture, starvation, medical negligence, infectious diseases, and sexual assault.