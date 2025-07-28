UN warns airdrops in Gaza 'last resort,' pose risks to civilians on ground

A military plane of the United Arab Emirates Army flies over Gaza City to airdrop humanitarian aid, 28 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

The UN on Monday cautioned that while humanitarian airdrops have resumed in the Gaza Strip, they remain a "last resort" and pose serious risks to civilians on the ground.

"While we welcome all efforts to provide aid to the people who desperately need it, UN agencies and partners remind us, airdrops are the last resort measure and carry risks for people on the ground," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters at a news conference. He added that "injuries were reported on Sunday when packages fell on tents."

He said the UN is not directly involved in the ongoing airdrops, adding: "Obviously, we welcome any efforts to provide more aid, including airdrops."

"You can't possibly get more aid in through airdrops than you can through road convoys," he said.

On Israel's recent decision to simplify movement procedures for aid convoys, Haq said: "Out of 17 missions requiring coordination with the Israeli authorities, eight were facilitated, including the collection of fuel and supplies from Kerem Shalom, while three have been denied and two canceled."

"Four missions, including the uplift of food cargo, were impeded but accomplished," he said.

Noting that Israel's "long-standing restrictions on the entry of aid have created an unpredictable environment with a lack of confidence by communities that aid will reach them," the spokesman said: "This has resulted in many of our convoys being offloaded directly by starving desperate people."

"Yesterday, hungry people offloaded food supplies before they could reach their intended destination," he added.

Haq also emphasized the urgent need for sustained humanitarian access.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported Monday that 1,175 people have been killed and 7,758 injured while waiting for aid since May 27.

On Monday, the ministry said 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died in the past 24 hours from hunger and malnutrition, raising the total to 147 since Oct. 7, 2023, including 88 children.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.