Flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced Monday that flights from Istanbul to Aleppo, Syria's second-biggest city by population, will resume as of Aug. 1.

Daily service will be offered on the Istanbul-Aleppo route, according to an announcement by the airline.

Special round-trip tickets for the line's reopening will be available for purchase starting at $299.

Since the end of Syria's Assad regime last December, more and more flight routes between Türkiye and Syria have been restored.