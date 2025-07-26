Terrorist attack targets courthouse in Iran’s Zahedan city

Unidentified armed assailants launched a terrorist attack on the main courthouse in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan on Saturday, local media reported.

According to the semi-official Fars News Agency, gunmen opened fire on the judiciary complex just moments before emergency responders and security forces arrived at the scene.

The extent of casualties or damage was not immediately clear, and authorities have yet to provide official confirmation of the attackers' identities or motivations.

Zahedan, the capital of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, has previously witnessed unrest and sporadic violence attributed to armed groups operating near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan.





