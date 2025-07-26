Syrian Civil Defense evacuates 300 civilians from Suwayda to Damascus

The Syrian Civil Defense announced Saturday that it successfully evacuated 300 civilians from the country's southern province of Suwayda to the capital Damascus amid ongoing security concerns in the area.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said that the fifth humanitarian convoy completed the evacuation late Friday via the Busra al-Sham crossing.

The convoy included approximately 300 people, in addition to 20 wounded individuals and the bodies of eight victims.

"The convoy was escorted and secured until it reached its final destination in Damascus as part of continued efforts to safeguard civilians. First aid and care were also provided to the injured," the statement noted.

In a related development, a humanitarian aid convoy organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and several UN agencies departed from the capital Damascus to the southern province of Daraa on Saturday, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

SANA said the convoy is part of "ongoing efforts to bolster humanitarian response for affected families and meet their essential needs," but did not provide further details on the contents or size of the shipment.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including in Damascus.

While Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.



