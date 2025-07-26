Israeli strike kills 2 in southern Lebanon, in new violation of ceasefire

Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the fatalities occurred in the strike that targeted the town of Debaal in the Tyre district.

The state news agency NNA said that an Israeli drone fired two missiles into a house in the area, killing two people.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, escalating into full-scale war on Sept. 23, 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and some 17,000 injuries.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of over 259 people and injuries to more than 562.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.