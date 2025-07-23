ISRAELI OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS FOR BLOCKING TÜRKIYES EUROFIGHTER JET DEAL

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called Tuesday for blocking efforts by Türkiye to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from the UK and Germany, claiming Türkiye wants to achieve parity with Israel in airspace.

Accusing the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to prevent the deal, Lapid, the leader of Israel's main opposition party Yesh Atid, said: "If Israel had a functioning foreign ministry or a normal government, the new deal for the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye by Germany and the UK would have already been blocked."

Claiming that the purchase of Eurofighter jets by Türkiye would be "dangerous for Israel," he said: "Türkiye has the largest and most powerful naval fleet in the Middle East and now aims to achieve parity with Israel in airspace. This is a dangerous situation, and our dysfunctional government has allowed this deal to progress and has done nothing to stop it."

Ankara is continuing talks with the UK and Germany to procure the Eurofighter jets and the process is proceeding positively.