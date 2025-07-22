Israeli soldier killed in Gaza blast, army says

Another Israeli soldier was killed in the Gaza Strip, the military said late Monday, bringing the number of Israeli troops killed since October 2023 to 895.

Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen of the 13th Battalion died during combat in southern Gaza, according to an army spokesman. A military investigation, cited by The Times of Israel, said Cohen was killed when an Israeli army munition detonated inside a building in Khan Younis.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, at least 6,109 Israeli soldiers have also been injured, according to official military figures.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





