SYRIAS SHARA: UNITE AGAINST ISRAELS DIVISIVE EFFORTS

Speaking on state television about recent unrest in the southern province of Suwayda and Israel's military intervention, President Shara said Israel, as in the past, is trying to destabilize the country by inciting discord among the population and pushing Syria toward chaos.

Shara emphasized the nation's determination to defend its unity and the dignity of its people in the face of Israel's divisive actions, stating:

"In this new challenge we face today, we are engaged in a struggle to defend the unity of our country, the dignity of our people, and the resilience of our nation. Possessing great power does not guarantee victory. A win on one front does not ensure success on another. Starting a war may be easy, but controlling its outcome is not. We have the will and strength to overcome every attempt by Israel to divide us."