Israel launches airstrike on Syrian military base

Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike early Thursday on the military compound of the 107th Brigade in Syria's Latakia province.

The Israeli military has not issued a statement regarding the attack.

The latest strike follows a series of air raids conducted Wednesday in which Israeli warplanes targeted military installations in Daraa and Suwayda provinces as well as key government buildings in the capital, Damascus, including the Presidential Palace, the Defense Ministry and the General Staff headquarters.