EU welcomes US-brokered truce in Syria, urges all parties to honor commitments

The President of the European Council Antonio Costa (AFP File Photo)

European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday welcomed the US-brokered truce in Syria and urged all parties to honor their commitments.

"I welcome the current truce brokered by the US and regional partners, and urge all parties to deliver on their commitments," Costa wrote on X.

He called on Syrian authorities to "protect all members of religious and ethnic minorities without distinction."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that all parties agreed on "specific steps" that would end the clashes in Syria.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, as well as the cities of Suwayda and Daraa, on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.

Another strike reportedly followed early Thursday on a Syrian military base.

The Interior Ministry said the attacks had killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100.