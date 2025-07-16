Turkish drone maker showcases stealth UAVs with maritime capabilities

Turkish drone manufacturer Solid Aero unveiled two new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with stealth and maritime capabilities at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul.

The hand-launched UAV named Karagun is a next-generation tactical drone with a modular design, featuring an innovative wind-fuselage structure that enables easy disassembly and transport. The craft is deployed from any open area without any launch equipment, offering operational flexibility.

Karagun features advanced electro-optical/infrared sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver superior performance in locking on targets and precision recon and attack missions at a distance of 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles).

The craft's integrated image processing capabilities allow real-time target recognition and adaptive attack planning, which help operator-assisted operations but also enable fully autonomous use.

Karagun has a 2-meter (6.5-foot) wingspan, a 1.3-meter (4.2-foot) length, a takeoff weight of 10 kilograms (22 pounds), and a payload capacity of 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds).

The drone offers great performance in a wide range of environments with an operational range of 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) and a maximum flight operation time of 1 hour.

Currently going through its testing phase, the Toydu sea-based mini tactical UAV is Solid Aero's second offering being showcased at the IDEF 2025 on Wednesday.

Toydu was developed to provide reliable intel, surveillance data, and recon support in high-risk environments, equipped with a tube-launched foldable wing and a payload capacity of 400 grams (14.1 ounces) and a takeoff weight of 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds).

The craft can operate autonomously at 1-2 kilometers (0.62-1.2 miles) above sea level with a maximum mission duration of up to 60 minutes and an operational coverage radius of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

Toydu features a real-time encrypted telemetry and control system, which allows operational safety, while its reusable design ensures uninterrupted performance in repeated mission cycles. The craft can be launched both from land and from sea platforms.

The drone can remain completely stealthy with its electric motor, compact structure, low noise emission, and radar signature. The UAV was developed to enable special forces to rapidly deploy in land and sea missions.





