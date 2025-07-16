Several injured as Israeli army renews strikes on Syria’s Suwayda

Several people were injured in Suwayda on Wedneday as the Israeli army renewed airstrikes in the southern Syrian province, Syrian media said.

The state news agency SANA said Israeli drones launched strikes in the province, injuring several people, without giving any further details.

Israel's Army Radio confirmed the attacks, saying the strike targeted Syrian army assets in the area.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to continue targeting Syrian forces if they do not withdraw from Suwayda province, which is witnessing unrest between the Druze and Bedouin communities.





