Children among 10 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and others injured, including children, due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa.

Four Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a displaced people's tent in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

One more civilian was killed and others were injured in another Israeli strike targeting the al-Safa building in the camp.

Two Palestinians lost their lives and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

In Khan Younis of the southern enclave, an Israeli airstrike on displaced people's tents killed two people and injured others near Attar gas station in the al-Mawasi area west of the city.

A 6-year-old child was also killed and others were injured due to Israeli shelling of displacement tents near Tiberias gas station in al-Mawasi.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





