Nearly 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza Strip

At least 39 Palestinians were killed Saturday in Israeli airstrikes that hit multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources.

An airstrike on Jamal Abdel Nasser Street, opposite the Islamic University in western Gaza City, killed a mother and her three children.

In the city's eastern Al-Tuffah neighborhood, four women were killed and 10 other civilians wounded when an Israeli missile hit a house near Yaffa School.

Two more civilians were killed in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City after an airstrike targeted a residential apartment.

In the central Gaza Strip, a child was killed and others injured when a home near Al-Hassaina School west of the Nuseirat refugee camp was bombed.

Local sources said an Israeli drone also struck a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mansura area of Deir al-Balah, killing four family members, including two children.

Separately, rescue teams recovered the bodies of two more victims from the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in Khan Younis.

Several other victims were also reported, although the exact locations were not disclosed.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 57,800 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





