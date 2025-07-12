Melting glaciers could ignite volcanic eruptions, scientists warn

Scientists warn that the melting of glaciers and ice sheets is reducing the pressure on underground magma chambers, which could lead to an increase in volcanic eruptions. One of the highest-risk regions is West Antarctica, which is home to more than 100 volcanoes. As global warming accelerates glacial melt, the number and intensity of volcanic eruptions may rise. A study conducted in Chile found that volcanic activity increased in South America at the end of the last Ice Age, indicating a similar scenario could occur in Antarctica in the future.

The melting of glaciers reduces the pressure exerted on magma chambers beneath the Earth's surface. This decrease in pressure allows volcanic gases to expand more easily, potentially resulting in more violent eruptions. According to the study, between approximately 26,000 and 18,000 years ago, the thick ice sheet in Patagonia suppressed eruptions at the Mocho-Choshuenco volcano. However, as the glaciers melted, the underground pressure was released, causing stored magma to rise rapidly to the surface and trigger powerful eruptions.

Pablo Moreno-Yaeger, a researcher from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, noted that "as glaciers retreat, volcanoes erupt more frequently and more violently." According to scientists, West Antarctica contains at least 100 volcanoes, and the region's ice sheet could significantly melt within this century. This would make the area more vulnerable to potential eruptions.

While volcanic eruptions may initially cool the Earth by releasing particles that reflect sunlight, prolonged volcanic activity can also emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. These gases contribute to global warming, which in turn accelerates glacial melt—creating a feedback loop that could trigger even more eruptions. Researchers warn that this cycle may deepen the climate crisis.

Scientists emphasize that the effects of climate change on volcanic activity remain insufficiently studied. They call for more scientific research to better understand this emerging threat and to help prevent potential future disasters.