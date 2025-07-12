12 journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Iran amid rising tensions

Iran's state television announced that 12 journalists lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Iran on June 13.

Among those later identified as casualties were two journalists named Salih Bayrami and Ebulfazl Fethi, and female journalist Fatma Salihi, who was injured in attacks in Alborz province, also died.

Accordingly, the total number of journalists killed in the attacks has risen to 12.

Earlier, it was announced that journalists Fereşte Bakıri (daughter of Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bakıri), İhsan Zakiri, Ali Tehmasebi, Muin Nezeri, Ramazan Ali Çubdari, Emir Hüseyin Tavusi, Mohammad Javad Elvendi, Masume Azimi, and Nima Receppur were among the victims of Israel's attacks.

Masume Azimi and Nima Receppur died in an airstrike by Israel on the Iranian Radio and Television Organization (IRIB) on June 16.

CONFLICT ESCALATES AFTER ISRAEL'S HEAVY ATTACKS ON IRAN

While nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US were ongoing, Israel launched attacks on June 13 targeting nuclear and military facilities as well as civilian settlements across various Iranian cities.

The attacks killed senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and approximately 1,100 people including 126 women and 41 children, with more than 5,000 injured.

In response, the Iranian military's counterattacks reportedly resulted in 28 deaths and 1,272 injuries, according to Israeli statements.

The US, openly supporting Israel, carried out attacks on June 22 targeting three nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan in Iran.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on June 23 against the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump announced on June 24 that a ceasefire had been achieved between Iran and Israel. Trump later stated that they intended to begin nuclear talks with Iran and seek an agreement that would completely halt Tehran's uranium enrichment activities.