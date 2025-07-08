AMBREY SAYS CONCRETE DOCKS AT YEMENS HODEIDAH PORT SUSTAIN DAMAGE AFTER ISRAELI STRIKES

British security firm Ambrey said early on Tuesday that it observed imagery that confirmed damage to the concrete docks at Yemen's Hodeidah port following Israeli strikes.

Additionally, two Barbados-flagged bulk carriers likely suffered blast damage as a result of the attacks, Ambrey said in an advisory note, adding no injuries among the crews had been reported.

Israel struck Houthi targets at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the military said early on Monday, in its first attack on Yemen in nearly a month.