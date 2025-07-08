 Contact Us
News Middle East Ambrey says concrete docks at Yemen's Hodeidah port sustain damage after Israeli strikes

Ambrey says concrete docks at Yemen's Hodeidah port sustain damage after Israeli strikes

British firm Ambrey reports damage to Yemen’s Hodeidah port and two bulk carriers after Israeli strikes on Houthi targets; no crew injuries reported.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published July 08,2025
Subscribe
AMBREY SAYS CONCRETE DOCKS AT YEMENS HODEIDAH PORT SUSTAIN DAMAGE AFTER ISRAELI STRIKES

British security firm Ambrey said early on Tuesday that it observed imagery that confirmed damage to the concrete docks at Yemen's Hodeidah port following Israeli strikes.

Additionally, two Barbados-flagged bulk carriers likely suffered blast damage as a result of the attacks, Ambrey said in an advisory note, adding no injuries among the crews had been reported.

Israel struck Houthi targets at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the military said early on Monday, in its first attack on Yemen in nearly a month.