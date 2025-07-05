Lebanon: Coordinates with Syria, warns against sectarian tensions

Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed Friday that there is continuous coordination with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al-Sharaa, on several issues, while warning against attempts by "internal enemies" to exploit sectarian tensions.

A statement came during a reception for a "National Balance" delegation -- an alliance of independent journalists and political activists -- at the Baabda Palace east of Beirut.

Salah Salam, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese newspaper, Al-Liwaa, spoke on behalf of the delegation, according to a statement from the presidency.

Aoun described the Sunni community as "a symbol of moderation internally and a core part of the Arab and international affiliation."

He cautioned against "internal enemies who seek to inflame sectarian tensions for the benefit of foreign interests," said the statement.

Aoun denied rumors about armed groups entering Lebanon or preparations for incursions along the Lebanese-Syrian border.

He emphasized that "there is continuous coordination with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa regarding many joint issues."

The Al-Akhbar newspaper, close to Hezbollah, reported Wednesday that several Lebanese security agencies received intelligence about the entry of foreign fighters from Syria into Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army Command issued a statement Tuesday confirming constant communication with Syrian authorities and the implementation of security measures to control the borders and maintain stability.

The Lebanese Army Command urged media outlets to exercise caution and accuracy when reporting on the border situation, urging against the publication of news that could incite internal tensions.