Israel threatens Iran-style airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile launch

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Tuesday night to launch airstrikes on the Houthi group in Yemen, similar to a recent assault launched against Iran.

"Yemen will be treated like Tehran. After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen," Katz wrote on X.

"Whoever raises a hand against Israel-that hand will be cut off," he added.

The threat came shortly after the Israeli army said that its Air Force had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the Israeli threat.