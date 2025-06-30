Lebanon accuses Israel of violating UN Resolution 1701, calls for withdrawal from 5 border posts

Lebanon accused Israel on Monday of violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by occupying five hills in the country's south.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met in Beirut with Major General Diodato Abagnara, the newly appointed commander of the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, the presidency said in a statement.

During the meeting, Aoun called for Israel's withdrawal from the five hills to enable the Lebanese army to complete its deployment to the internationally recognized borders.

He emphasized the importance of UNIFIL's role in the region and reaffirmed his country's commitment to Resolution 1701, which calls for the deployment of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

"The current regional conditions require, more than ever, the continued presence of international forces working alongside our army to preserve stability in the south, which is inseparable from regional stability," Aoun said.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. Its current mandate expires on August 31, 2025, unless renewed by the UN Security Council.

The Lebanese president said that the number of army personnel in southern Lebanon will be increased to ensure security and safety in the area.

Israel launched a wide-scale assault on Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, that escalated into a full-scale war by Sept. 23, 2024. The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 17,000, and displaced nearly 1.4 million, according to official data.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah's activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that was reached in November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 224 people and injuries to more than 500, since the agreement was signed.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.