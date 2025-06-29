1 Israeli soldier killed in Gaza, army says

An Israeli soldier was killed in fighting in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the army said on Sunday.

A military statement said the soldier, from the 601 Combat Engineering Battalion of the 401 Brigade, was killed in northern Gaza.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the soldier was killed in a bomb explosion in Jabalia town.

According to official Israeli army figures, 880 soldiers have been killed and 5,844 others injured in Gaza since October 2023.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.