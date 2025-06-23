Israeli army says it struck storage, missile launching infrastructure sites in western Iran

This photo issued by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on June 13, 2025 shows Israeli military aircraft preparing for airstrike operations in Iran. (DHA File Photo)

The Israeli military said late Sunday that it launched a broad wave of airstrikes across western Iran, targeting what it described as missile launching infrastructure, storage facilities, radar systems and military satellites.

A military statement said that approximately 20 fighter jets "conducted intelligence-based strikes using over 30 munitions on military targets in Iran."

The aircraft "struck storage and missile launching infrastructure sites intended to harm the State of Israel as well as military satellites and radar sites used for creating an aerial intelligence assessment in Kermanshah and Hamedan in western Iran."

In a separate strike, a surface-to-air missile launcher was hit near Tehran, the statement added.

Earlier, the army said it launched a fresh series of airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in Tehran and western Iran, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing a military spokesperson.

Iranian media reported a massive explosion in the western city of Kermanshah, while air defense systems in the northwestern city of Tabriz were reportedly activated in response to the attacks.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The US targeted the sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks came in the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.