OIC slams US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as violation of international laws

This handout satellite picture provided by Maxar Technologies and taken on March 10, 2003, shows the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran. (AFP Photo)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday voiced "deep concern" over recent US strikes targeting nuclear facilities in Iran.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat described the attacks as a "dangerous escalation that could lead to heightened tensions and threaten regional security, peace, and stability."

"The General Secretariat—recalling the statement of 13 June 2025, condemning and denouncing the violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as international laws and conventions—calls for de-escalation and self-restraint and resorting to dialogue and returning to negotiations and peaceful means," it added.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.