Araghchi says Iran rejected US request for talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran has rejected a US request to open negotiations.

"The Americans have asked for negotiations, and our answer is no," Araghchi said in comments published by the Entekhab news outlet.

He also said US President Donald Trump's language around Israeli military actions shows Washington is already involved. "There is no longer any need for proof," he said.

Araghchi added that calls for ending the war have already begun and will continue to grow. "We are engaged in legitimate self-defense, and this defense will not stop," he said.